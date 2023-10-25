Relaxation pour tous – adultes et enfants 8 La Rousselière Argentonnay, 25 octobre 2023, Argentonnay.

Argentonnay,Deux-Sèvres

Un moment pour se relaxer ensemble : auto-massage, respiration et relaxation sonore.

Séance ouverte aux enfants et aux adultes.

Contre-indications aux personnes ayant des tiges en métal ou pace maker et sensibilité auditive.

Sur inscription..

2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 19:00:00. EUR.

8 La Rousselière Harmonium

Argentonnay 79300 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A moment to relax together: self-massage, breathing and sound relaxation.

Session open to children and adults.

Contraindications for people with metal rods or pacemakers and auditory sensitivity.

Registration required.

Un momento para relajarse juntos: automasaje, respiración y relajación sonora.

Sesión abierta a niños y adultos.

Contraindicada para personas con varillas metálicas o marcapasos y personas con oído sensible.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Ein Moment, um sich gemeinsam zu entspannen: Selbstmassage, Atmung und Klangentspannung.

Offene Sitzung für Kinder und Erwachsene.

Gegenanzeigen für Personen mit Metallstäben oder Pacemaker und Hörempfindlichkeit.

Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Bocage Bressuirais