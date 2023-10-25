Relaxation pour tous – adultes et enfants 8 La Rousselière Argentonnay
Relaxation pour tous – adultes et enfants 8 La Rousselière Argentonnay, 25 octobre 2023, Argentonnay.
Argentonnay,Deux-Sèvres
Un moment pour se relaxer ensemble : auto-massage, respiration et relaxation sonore.
Séance ouverte aux enfants et aux adultes.
Contre-indications aux personnes ayant des tiges en métal ou pace maker et sensibilité auditive.
Sur inscription..
2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 19:00:00. EUR.
8 La Rousselière Harmonium
Argentonnay 79300 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A moment to relax together: self-massage, breathing and sound relaxation.
Session open to children and adults.
Contraindications for people with metal rods or pacemakers and auditory sensitivity.
Registration required.
Un momento para relajarse juntos: automasaje, respiración y relajación sonora.
Sesión abierta a niños y adultos.
Contraindicada para personas con varillas metálicas o marcapasos y personas con oído sensible.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Ein Moment, um sich gemeinsam zu entspannen: Selbstmassage, Atmung und Klangentspannung.
Offene Sitzung für Kinder und Erwachsene.
Gegenanzeigen für Personen mit Metallstäben oder Pacemaker und Hörempfindlichkeit.
Nach Anmeldung.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Bocage Bressuirais