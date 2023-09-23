Café Le Baryton : CTRL+C 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Lanton, 23 septembre 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

CTRL+C est un groupe bordelais composé de 5 amis liés par la musique. Son répertoire, fortement empreint de rock et de pop, est pour l’essentiel composé de reprises. Des ROLLING STONES à BRITNEY SPEARS en passant par HARRY STYLES et MAROON 5. Répertoire très éclectique. Tous les morceaux sont arrangés voire triturés, offrant ainsi une nouvelle version de ces classiques du rock ou de la pop..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . EUR.

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CTRL+C is a band from Bordeaux made up of 5 friends with a strong musical bond. Their repertoire, strongly influenced by rock and pop, is mainly made up of covers. From ROLLING STONES and BRITNEY SPEARS to HARRY STYLES and MAROON 5. A very eclectic repertoire. All the songs are arranged and even triturated, offering a new version of these rock and pop classics.

CTRL+C es un grupo de Burdeos formado por 5 amigos apasionados por la música. Su repertorio, muy influenciado por el rock y el pop, se compone principalmente de versiones. De los ROLLING STONES a BRITNEY SPEARS, pasando por HARRY STYLES o MAROON 5. Un repertorio muy ecléctico. Un repertorio muy ecléctico. Todas las canciones han sido arregladas e incluso reelaboradas, ofreciendo una nueva versión de estos clásicos del rock y del pop.

CTRL+C ist eine Band aus Bordeaux, die aus fünf Freunden besteht, die durch die Musik verbunden sind. Ihr Repertoire ist stark von Rock und Pop geprägt und besteht größtenteils aus Coverversionen. Von den ROLLING STONES über BRITNEY SPEARS bis hin zu HARRY STYLES und MAROON 5. Sehr eklektisches Repertoire. Alle Stücke werden neu arrangiert und bearbeitet und bieten so eine neue Version dieser Rock- und Popklassiker.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Coeur Bassin