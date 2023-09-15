Café Le Baryton : HTM Blues 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Lanton, 15 septembre 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

Groupe de blues rock (Hidden Thrill Music) a été créé en 2016. Son répertoire sort des sentiers battus, il est très apprécié par les amateurs de ce registre musical, évoluant constamment en qualité avec des covers de Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Samantha Fish, Michael Burks, King King, Matt Schofield , Steevie Ray Vaughan …. Du groove et de l’émotion..

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-09-15 . EUR.

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Blues rock band (Hidden Thrill Music) was created in 2016. Its repertoire is off the beaten track, much appreciated by fans of this musical register, constantly evolving in quality with covers by Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Samantha Fish, Michael Burks, King King, Matt Schofield , Steevie Ray Vaughan …. Groove and emotion.

La banda de blues rock (Hidden Thrill Music) se formó en 2016. Con un repertorio fuera de lo común, es muy popular entre los fans de este género musical, en constante evolución de calidad con covers de Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Samantha Fish, Michael Burks, King King, Matt Schofield , Steevie Ray Vaughan …. Groove y emoción.

Bluesrock-Band (Hidden Thrill Music) wurde 2016 gegründet. Ihr Repertoire verlässt die ausgetretenen Pfade und wird von den Liebhabern dieses Musikregisters sehr geschätzt. Sie entwickelt sich ständig qualitativ weiter mit Covers von Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Samantha Fish, Michael Burks, King King, Matt Schofield , Steevie Ray Vaughan ….. Groove und Emotionen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Coeur Bassin