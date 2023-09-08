Café Le Baryton : La Futura 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Lanton, 8 septembre 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

Ils auraient pu rester au fin fond de la forêt des Landes et élever des pignes, mais les 5 musiciens de La Futura ont préféré prendre la route et distiller du bon vieux son. The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, etc… font partie du voyage. Maxime (batterie) Laurent (basse, chœurs), Nicolas (claviers), Thierry (chant lead, guitare électrique, guitare acoustique), Bruno (guitare électrique, chœurs)..

2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 . EUR.

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



They could have stayed deep in the Landes forest and raised pine trees, but the 5 musicians of La Futura preferred to hit the road and distill some good old-fashioned sound. The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, etc. are all part of the trip. Maxime (drums) Laurent (bass, backing vocals), Nicolas (keyboards), Thierry (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar), Bruno (electric guitar, backing vocals).

Podrían haberse quedado en lo más profundo del bosque de las Landas criando pinos, pero los 5 músicos de La Futura prefirieron lanzarse a la carretera y destilar sonido del bueno. The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, etc. forman parte del viaje. Maxime (batería) Laurent (bajo, coros), Nicolas (teclados), Thierry (voz principal, guitarra eléctrica, guitarra acústica), Bruno (guitarra eléctrica, coros).

Sie hätten in den Wäldern von Les Landes bleiben und Pinien züchten können, aber die fünf Musiker von La Futura haben es vorgezogen, auf die Straße zu gehen und gute alte Musik zu spielen. The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin usw. sind Teil der Reise. Maxime (Schlagzeug), Laurent (Bass, Gesang), Nicolas (Keyboards), Thierry (Leadgesang, E-Gitarre, Akustikgitarre), Bruno (E-Gitarre, Gesang).

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Coeur Bassin