Concert variétés 8 av. Milliès-Lacroix Dax
Concert variétés 8 av. Milliès-Lacroix Dax, 21 octobre 2023, Dax.
Dax,Landes
Venez écouter Gabriel Giordano musicien-compositeur et interprète qui, accompagné de sa guitare, vous fait voyager dans un univers Pop, Soul..
2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.
8 av. Milliès-Lacroix Casino
Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and listen to Gabriel Giordano, musician, composer and performer, who takes you on a journey through Pop and Soul with his guitar.
Ven a escuchar a Gabriel Giordano, músico, compositor e intérprete, mientras te lleva en un viaje a través del pop y el soul con su guitarra.
Hören Sie Gabriel Giordano, Musiker, Komponist und Interpret, der Sie mit seiner Gitarre auf eine Reise in eine Welt des Pop und Soul mitnimmt.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Grand Dax