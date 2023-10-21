Concert variétés 8 av. Milliès-Lacroix Dax, 21 octobre 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Venez écouter Gabriel Giordano musicien-compositeur et interprète qui, accompagné de sa guitare, vous fait voyager dans un univers Pop, Soul..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21

8 av. Milliès-Lacroix Casino

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and listen to Gabriel Giordano, musician, composer and performer, who takes you on a journey through Pop and Soul with his guitar.

Ven a escuchar a Gabriel Giordano, músico, compositor e intérprete, mientras te lleva en un viaje a través del pop y el soul con su guitarra.

Hören Sie Gabriel Giordano, Musiker, Komponist und Interpret, der Sie mit seiner Gitarre auf eine Reise in eine Welt des Pop und Soul mitnimmt.

