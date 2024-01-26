Maxime Houot – Ataraxie 8-10 Rue Des Allumettes Aix-en-Provence, 26 janvier 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Dans cette installation, l’artiste-physicien et artisan numérique Maxime Houot vous interroge sur ce que peut signifier « la paix de l’esprit » dans un monde post-pandémique en pleine mutation..

2024-01-26 14:00:00 fin : 2024-01-26 22:30:00. .

8-10 Rue Des Allumettes Cité du Livre

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



In this installation, artist-physicist and digital craftsman Maxime Houot asks what « peace of mind » means in a post-pandemic world in the throes of change.

En esta instalación, el artista-físico y artesano digital Maxime Houot se pregunta qué significa « tranquilidad de espíritu » en un mundo post-pandémico en plena mutación.

In dieser Installation fragt Sie der Künstler, Physiker und digitale Handwerker Maxime Houot, was « Seelenfrieden » in einer postpandemischen, sich schnell verändernden Welt bedeuten kann.

