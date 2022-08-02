7ÈME COUPE NATIONALE FFPM PÊCHE SPORTIVE EN HAUTE MER Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots
7ÈME COUPE NATIONALE FFPM PÊCHE SPORTIVE EN HAUTE MER Palavas-les-Flots, 2 août 2022, Palavas-les-Flots.
7ÈME COUPE NATIONALE FFPM PÊCHE SPORTIVE EN HAUTE MER Palavas-les-Flots
2022-08-02 – 2022-08-06
Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Toute la journée
7ème Coupe Nationale FFPM Pêche sportive en haute mer
Pêche aux thons
Contact Facebook : Team thon club Palavasien
Maison de la mer – Avenue Maréchal Foch
Infos : 06 77 00 97 00
Toute la journée
7ème Coupe Nationale FFPM Pêche sportive en haute mer
Pêche aux thons
Contact Facebook : Team thon club Palavasien
Maison de la mer – Avenue Maréchal Foch
Infos : 06 77 00 97 00
+33 6 77 00 97 00
Toute la journée
7ème Coupe Nationale FFPM Pêche sportive en haute mer
Pêche aux thons
Contact Facebook : Team thon club Palavasien
Maison de la mer – Avenue Maréchal Foch
Infos : 06 77 00 97 00
Palavas-les-Flots
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-04 par