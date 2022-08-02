7ÈME COUPE NATIONALE FFPM PÊCHE SPORTIVE EN HAUTE MER Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

2022-08-02 – 2022-08-06

Toute la journée 7ème Coupe Nationale FFPM Pêche sportive en haute mer Pêche aux thons Contact Facebook : Team thon club Palavasien Maison de la mer – Avenue Maréchal Foch Infos : 06 77 00 97 00

