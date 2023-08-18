Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert de Piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche
Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert de Piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 18 août 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.
Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne
Piano. Oeuvres : Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.
Collégiale à 21h, payant, réservation conseillée..
7B Place Attane
Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Piano. Works: Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.
Collégiale, 9pm, paying, booking recommended.
Piano. Obras de Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.
Collégiale, 21:00 h, entrada gratuita, reserva obligatoria.
Piano. Werke: Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.
Stiftskirche um 21 Uhr, kostenpflichtig, Reservierung empfohlen.
