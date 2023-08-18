Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert de Piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Vienne

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert de Piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 18 août 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche. Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne Piano. Oeuvres : Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.

Collégiale à 21h, payant, réservation conseillée..

2023-08-18 fin : 2023-08-18 22:30:00. .

7B Place Attane

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Piano. Works: Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.

Collégiale, 9pm, paying, booking recommended. Piano. Obras de Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.

Collégiale, 21:00 h, entrada gratuita, reserva obligatoria. Piano. Werke: Chopin / Schumann / Listz / Ravel.

Stiftskirche um 21 Uhr, kostenpflichtig, Reservierung empfohlen.

