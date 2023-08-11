Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert violoncelle et piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Vienne

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert violoncelle et piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 11 août 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche. Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne Gary Hoffman, violoncelle. David Selig, piano. OEuvres : Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.

Collégiale à 21h, payant, réservation conseillée..

7B Place Attane

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gary Hoffman, cello. David Selig, piano. Works: Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.

Collégiale, 9pm, paying, booking recommended. Gary Hoffman, violonchelo. David Selig, piano. Obras de Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.

Collégiale, 21 h. Entrada gratuita, se recomienda reservar con antelación. Gary Hoffman, Cello. David Selig, Klavier. Werke: Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.

