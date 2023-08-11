Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert violoncelle et piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche
Festival Musical de Saint-Yrieix : Concert violoncelle et piano 7B Place Attane Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 11 août 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.
Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle. David Selig, piano. OEuvres : Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.
Collégiale à 21h, payant, réservation conseillée..
2023-08-11 fin : 2023-08-11 22:30:00. .
7B Place Attane
Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Gary Hoffman, cello. David Selig, piano. Works: Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.
Collégiale, 9pm, paying, booking recommended.
Gary Hoffman, violonchelo. David Selig, piano. Obras de Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.
Collégiale, 21 h. Entrada gratuita, se recomienda reservar con antelación.
Gary Hoffman, Cello. David Selig, Klavier. Werke: Mendelsshon / Schumann / Beethoven / Brahms.
Stiftskirche um 21 Uhr, kostenpflichtig, Reservierung empfohlen.
