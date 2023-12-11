EXPOSITION DE ANNE GAËLLE ELIE – ARTISTE PEINTRE 7A rue de la Clairie La Bresse, 11 décembre 2023, La Bresse.

La Bresse,Vosges

Anne Gaëlle Elie, transforme la toile en un théâtre, espace-temps sur lequel s’invente une chorégraphie, s’improvise une mélodie, se joue une comédie. Des ateliers artistiques seront animés par l’artiste..

Vendredi 2023-12-11 fin : 2024-01-07 . .

7A rue de la Clairie Maison de La Bresse

La Bresse 88250 Vosges Grand Est



Anne Gaëlle Elie transforms the canvas into a theater, a space-time in which choreography is invented, melody improvised and comedy played out. Artistic workshops will be led by the artist.

Anne Gaëlle Elie transforma el lienzo en un teatro, un espacio-tiempo en el que inventar una coreografía, improvisar una melodía o representar una comedia. La artista dirigirá talleres artísticos.

Anne Gaëlle Elie, verwandelt die Leinwand in ein Theater, einen Zeit-Raum, auf dem eine Choreografie erfunden, eine Melodie improvisiert und eine Komödie gespielt wird. Die Künstlerin leitet künstlerische Workshops.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES