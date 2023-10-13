Exposition Off: Autoportraits d’artistes d’ici 79 Fbg Saint-Jean Le Puy-en-Velay, 13 octobre 2023, Le Puy-en-Velay.

Le Puy-en-Velay,Haute-Loire

Dans le prolongement à l’exposition évènement « Autoportraits de Cézanne à Van Gogh », la Société des Amis du Musée Crozatier a donné l’opportunité aux artistes contemporains du département de se prêter au jeu de l’autoportrait..

2023-10-13 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-24 18:30:00. .

79 Fbg Saint-Jean commanderie St Jean

Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Following on from the exhibition « Self-portraits from Cézanne to Van Gogh », the Société des Amis du Musée Crozatier has given contemporary artists from the department the opportunity to play the self-portrait game.

Como continuación de la exposición « Autorretratos de Cézanne a Van Gogh », la Société des Amis du Musée Crozatier ofrece a los artistas contemporáneos del departamento la oportunidad de participar en el juego del autorretrato.

Im Anschluss an die Ereignisausstellung « Selbstporträts von Cézanne bis Van Gogh » gab die Société des Amis du Musée Crozatier zeitgenössischen Künstlern des Departements die Gelegenheit, sich dem Spiel des Selbstporträts zu unterziehen.

