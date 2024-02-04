SPECTACLE THEATRE « TANDEM » CLOWN 77 – 80 Rue de l’Église Labastide-Clermont
Catégories d’Évènement:
SPECTACLE THEATRE « TANDEM » CLOWN 77 – 80 Rue de l’Église Labastide-Clermont, 4 février 2024, Labastide-Clermont.
Labastide-Clermont,Haute-Garonne
Le Collectif Tohu-Bohu propose « Tandem » de la Compagnie Là-haut..
2024-02-04 fin : 2024-02-04 17:15:00. 6 EUR.
77 – 80 Rue de l’Église SALLE DES FETES
Labastide-Clermont 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Collectif Tohu-Bohu presents « Tandem » by Compagnie Là-haut.
El Collectif Tohu-Bohu presenta « Tandem » de la Compagnie Là-haut.
Das Collectif Tohu-Bohu bietet « Tandem » von der Compagnie Là-haut an.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE