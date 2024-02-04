SPECTACLE THEATRE « TANDEM » CLOWN 77 – 80 Rue de l’Église Labastide-Clermont Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Labastide-Clermont SPECTACLE THEATRE « TANDEM » CLOWN 77 – 80 Rue de l’Église Labastide-Clermont, 4 février 2024, Labastide-Clermont. Labastide-Clermont,Haute-Garonne Le Collectif Tohu-Bohu propose « Tandem » de la Compagnie Là-haut..

2024-02-04 fin : 2024-02-04 17:15:00. 6 EUR.

77 – 80 Rue de l’Église SALLE DES FETES

Labastide-Clermont 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Collectif Tohu-Bohu presents « Tandem » by Compagnie Là-haut. El Collectif Tohu-Bohu presenta « Tandem » de la Compagnie Là-haut. Das Collectif Tohu-Bohu bietet « Tandem » von der Compagnie Là-haut an. Mise à jour le 2023-09-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Labastide-Clermont Autres Lieu 77 - 80 Rue de l'Église Adresse 77 - 80 Rue de l'Église SALLE DES FETES Ville Labastide-Clermont Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville 77 - 80 Rue de l'Église Labastide-Clermont latitude longitude 43.3488954;1.1212395

77 - 80 Rue de l'Église Labastide-Clermont Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/labastide-clermont/