Atelier : SPIPOLL 76 Rue du Fort, 21 juin 2023, Le Havre.

SPIPOLL est un programme de science participative basé sur la photographie numérique. Il a pour objectif d’enrichir les inventaires des insectes pollinisateurs. Choisissez un type de plante en fleur, puis photographiez-la pendant 20 minutes avec tous les insectes venant y butiner. Cet outil original vous propose d’identifier vous-même les insectes observés grâce à la communauté des participants qui est là pour vous aider.

Rendez-vous à l’accueil des serres – N’oubliez pas d’apporter votre propre appareil photo.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 32 74 04 33 (du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 16h) ou sur jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr, jusqu’au jour précédant l’atelier..

2023-06-21 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-21 16:00:00. .

76 Rue du Fort

Le Havre 76620 Seine-Maritime Normandie



SPIPOLL is a participatory science program based on digital photography. It aims to enrich the inventories of pollinating insects. Choose a type of plant in flower, then photograph it for 20 minutes with all the insects coming to forage on it. This original tool allows you to identify yourself the insects observed thanks to the community of participants who are there to help you.

Meet at the reception of the greenhouses – Don’t forget to bring your own camera.

Reservation required on 02 32 74 04 33 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm) or on jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr, until the day before the workshop.

SPIPOLL es un programa científico participativo basado en la fotografía digital. Su objetivo es enriquecer los inventarios de insectos polinizadores. Elige un tipo de planta en flor y fotografíala durante 20 minutos con todos los insectos que vienen a forrajear en ella. Esta original herramienta te permite identificar tú mismo los insectos observados gracias a la comunidad de participantes que están ahí para ayudarte.

Cita en la recepción de los invernaderos – No olvide traer su propia cámara.

Reserva obligatoria en el 02 32 74 04 33 (de lunes a viernes, de 9:00 a 16:00) o en jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr, hasta la víspera del taller.

SPIPOLL ist ein partizipatives Wissenschaftsprogramm, das auf digitaler Fotografie basiert. Sein Ziel ist es, die Bestandsaufnahme bestäubender Insekten zu bereichern. Wählen Sie eine blühende Pflanze aus und fotografieren Sie sie 20 Minuten lang mit allen Insekten, die auf ihr sammeln. Dieses originelle Tool bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, die beobachteten Insekten selbst zu identifizieren, wobei Ihnen die Gemeinschaft der Teilnehmer mit Rat und Tat zur Seite steht.

Treffpunkt: Empfang der Gewächshäuser – Vergessen Sie nicht, Ihren eigenen Fotoapparat mitzubringen.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 32 74 04 33 (montags bis freitags von 9 bis 16 Uhr) oder jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr, bis zum Tag vor dem Workshop.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité