Spectacle : 28ème Nuit du Jazz 75 Forest Avenue Charleville-Mézières, 7 octobre 2023, Charleville-Mézières.

Charleville-Mézières,Ardennes

Au programme de cette 28ème édition, cette fois encore pleine de jolies surprises !avec :ANNA STEVENS & LEGRAND LEGACY BANDLegrand Legacy Band est un sextet, hommage à Michel Legrand, avec un programme de ses plus grandes chansons mais aussi des pépites moins connues mais tout aussi délicieuses…Au répertoire : Chanson de Maxence, Les Moulins de Mon Coeur, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Eté 42, Chanson d’Andy, La Valse des Lilas, Marins Amis Amants ou Maris, Chanson des Jumelles, etc.Legrand Legacy Band est un projet musical porté par Anna Stevens (chanteuse) et Vincent Robineau (guitariste et arrangeur), complété de Björn Ingelstam à la trompette et au chant, Jérémy Hinnekens au piano, Fabricio Nicolas-Garcia à la contrebasse et Malte Arndal à la batterie, il s’agit d’un hommage sensible et résolument jazz à l’œuvre de Michel Legrand, lui même ayant collaboré avec les plus grands jazzmen américains (Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bill Evans).Le sextet se produit régulièrement dans les clubs de la capitale avec un constat unanime: le public aime toujours autant ses chansons, qu’il connaît parfois par coeur et qu’il prend plaisir à chanter avec le groupe.LEGRAND LEGACY BAND , c’est une invitations au partage, à la joie de vivre comme à la nostalgie, à la poésie comme à la danseJOE SCINTA play’s LOUIS ARMSTRONGJoe Scinta, savoureux trompettiste chanteur belge recrée pour vous l’univers musical de Louis Armstrong. Un bien bel hommage à « Satchmo » entouré de 4 musiciens talentueux,tous issu du conservatoire de Bruxelles, le programme est basé sur les grands standard interprété par Louis Armstrongavec une touche de modernité et beaucoup d’improvisation sur des morceaux comme On the sunny side of the street, just a gigolo, oh when the saints et bien d’autres.PASS LAVERDINETrio de jazz manouche régional, Pass Laverdine évite le piège de la reproduction pure et dure de la musique de Django. On se retrouve ainsi à la croisée des chemins entre années 30 et musiques actuelles Chaleur du son, phrasé mélodique, dextérité et exigence sont au rendez-vous de chacun de leur concerts.Avec Fred Laverdine Guitare/Chant, François Stephen Guitare, Philippe Dandrimont ContrebassePour en savoir plus et réserver.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

75 Forest Avenue 75, avenue Forest

Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est



The program for this 28th edition, once again full of surprises, includes:ANNA STEVENS & LEGRAND LEGACY BANDLegrand Legacy Band is a sextet paying tribute to Michel Legrand, with a program of his greatest songs, as well as lesser-known but equally delightful nuggets.repertoire: Chanson de Maxence, Les Moulins de Mon Coeur, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Eté 42, Chanson d’Andy, La Valse des Lilas, Marins Amis Amants ou Maris, Chanson des Jumelles, etc.Legrand Legacy Band is a musical project led by Anna Stevens (singer) and Vincent Robineau (guitarist and arranger), with the addition of Björn Ingelstam on trumpet and vocals, Jérémy Hinnekens on piano, Fabricio Nicolas-Garcia on double bass and Malte Arndal on drumsthe sextet performs regularly in the capital’s clubs, and their unanimous conclusion is that audiences still love their songs, some of which they know by heart, and enjoy singing along with the band.LEGRAND LEGACY BAND is an invitation to share, to enjoy life and nostalgia, to poetry and danceJOE SCINTA play’s LOUIS ARMSTRONGJoe Scinta, Belgian trumpet player and singer, recreates the musical universe of Louis Armstrong. A fine tribute to « Satchmo », surrounded by 4 talented musicians, all graduates of the Brussels Conservatory, the program is based on the great standards interpreted by Louis Armstrong, with a touch of modernity and lots of improvisation on tracks such as On the sunny side of the street, just a gigolo, oh when the saints and many others.PASS LAVERDINA regional gypsy jazz trio, Pass Laverdine avoids the trap of pure reproduction of Django’s music. The result is a crossroads between the ’30s and contemporary music.Warmth of sound, melodic phrasing, dexterity and high standards are the hallmarks of each of their concerts.With Fred Laverdine Guitar/Singing, François Stephen Guitar, Philippe Dandrimont Double BassTo find out more and book

ANNA STEVENS & LEGRAND LEGACY BANDLegrand Legacy Band es un sexteto que rinde homenaje a Michel Legrand, con un programa que incluye sus mejores canciones y algunas menos conocidas pero igualmente deliciosas.el repertorio incluye Chanson de Maxence, Les Moulins de Mon Coeur, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Eté 42, Chanson d’Andy, La Valse des Lilas, Marins Amis Amants ou Maris, Chanson des Jumelles, etc.Legrand Legacy Band es un proyecto musical liderado por Anna Stevens (cantante) y Vincent Robineau (guitarrista y arreglista), a los que se suman Björn Ingelstam (trompeta y voz), Jérémy Hinnekens (piano), Fabricio Nicolas-Garcia (contrabajo) y Malte Arndal (batería)el sexteto actúa regularmente en los clubes de la capital, y su veredicto unánime es que el público sigue adorando sus canciones, algunas de las cuales se saben de memoria y disfrutan cantándolas.LEGRAND LEGACY BAND es una invitación a compartir, a disfrutar de la vida y de la nostalgia, a la poesía y al baileJOE SCINTA play’s LOUIS ARMSTRONGJoe Scinta, encantador trompetista y cantante belga, recrea para usted el universo musical de Louis Armstrong. Bonito homenaje a « Satchmo » rodeado de 4 músicos de talento, todos ellos titulados por el Conservatorio de Bruselas, el programa se basa en los grandes estándares interpretados por Louis Armstrong con un toque de modernidad y mucha improvisación en temas como On the sunny side of the street, just a gigolo, oh when the saints y muchos otros.PASS LAVERDINA trío regional de jazz gitano, Pass Laverdine evita la trampa de reproducir puramente la música de Django. El resultado es un cruce de caminos entre los años 30 y la música contemporánea, con un sonido cálido, fraseo melódico, destreza y alto nivel en cada concierto.Con Fred Laverdine Guitarra / Canto, François Stephen Guitarra, Philippe Dandrimont ContrabajoPara más información y para reservar

Auf dem Programm dieser 28. Ausgabe, auch dieses Mal voller schöner Überraschungen!mit:ANNA STEVENS & LEGRAND LEGACY BANDLegrand Legacy Band ist ein Sextett, eine Hommage an Michel Legrand, mit einem Programm seiner größten Lieder, aber auch weniger bekannten, aber ebenso köstlichen Nuggets….Im Repertoire: Chanson de Maxence, Les Moulins de Mon Coeur, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Eté 42, Chanson d’Andy, La Valse des Lilas, Marins Amis Amants ou Maris, Chanson des Jumelles, etc.Die Legrand Legacy Band ist ein Musikprojekt von Anna Stevens (Sängerin) und Vincent Robineau (Gitarrist und Arrangeur), ergänzt durch Björn Ingelstam (Trompete und Gesang), Jérémy Hinnekens (Klavier), Fabricio Nicolas-Garcia (Kontrabass) und Malte Arndal (Schlagzeug), eine sensible und jazzige Hommage an das Werk von Michel Michel Micheldas Sextett tritt regelmäßig in den Clubs der Hauptstadt auf, mit dem einhelligen Ergebnis, dass das Publikum seine Lieder, die es manchmal auswendig kennt, immer noch liebt und gerne mit der Band singt.Die LEGRAND LEGACY BAND ist eine Einladung zum Teilen, zur Lebensfreude und zur Nostalgie, zur Poesie und zum TanzJOE SCINTA play’s LOUIS ARMSTRONGJoe Scinta, der belgische Trompeter und Sänger, spielt für Sie die Musikwelt von Louis Armstrong nach. Eine schöne Hommage an « Satchmo », umgeben von vier talentierten Musikern, die alle am Konservatorium in Brüssel studiert haben, basiert das Programm auf den großen Standards, die Louis Armstrong interpretiert hat, mit einem modernen Touch und viel Improvisation bei Stücken wie On the sunny side of the street, just a gigolo, oh when the saints und vielen anderen.PASS LAVERDINETrio des regionalen Gypsy-Jazz, Pass Laverdine vermeidet die Falle der reinen und harten Reproduktion der Musik von Django. So findet man sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen den 30er Jahren und der heutigen Musik wieder. Warmer Klang, melodische Phrasierung, Geschicklichkeit und Anspruch sind bei jedem ihrer Konzerte zu hören.Mit Fred Laverdine Gitarre/Gesang, François Stephen Gitarre, Philippe Dandrimont KontrabassWeitere Informationen und Reservierungen

