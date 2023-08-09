Visite ludique du clos des lamas 74 rue Principale Gumbrechtshoffen, 9 août 2023, Gumbrechtshoffen.

Gumbrechtshoffen,Bas-Rhin

Découverte de l’environnement des animaux, explications de leur mode de vie, aide au nourrissage, parcours d’agility. Démonstration de filage et moment convivial autour d’une boisson. Visite annulée en cas de mauvais temps. Sur réservation..

2023-08-09 à ; fin : 2023-08-09 11:30:00. EUR.

74 rue Principale

Gumbrechtshoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Discovery of the animals’ environment, explanations of their way of life, help with feeding, agility course. Demonstration of spinning and convivial moment around a drink. Visit cancelled in case of bad weather. On reservation.

Descubrimiento del entorno de los animales, explicaciones sobre su modo de vida, ayuda con la alimentación, recorrido de agilidad. Demostración de hilado y bebida. Visita anulada en caso de mal tiempo. Imprescindible reservar.

Entdeckung der Umgebung der Tiere, Erklärungen zu ihrer Lebensweise, Hilfe beim Füttern, Agility-Parcours. Vorführung des Spinnens und gemütlicher Moment bei einem Getränk. Bei schlechtem Wetter wird der Besuch abgesagt. Auf Voranmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-04 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte