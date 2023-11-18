Atelier Patouille Puffy Paint 74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou
Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir
Atelier Patouille Puffy Paint
Rencontre parents & enfants (2 à 5 ans)
Une activité ludique « défoulatoire » et compensatoire !!
Sur inscription I Gratuit.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.
74 Rue Gouverneur
Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Patouille Puffy Paint Workshop
Parents & children (2 to 5 years)
A fun and compensatory activity!
Registration required I Free
Taller Patouille Puffy Paint
Encuentro entre padres e hijos (de 2 a 5 años)
¡Una actividad divertida para desahogarse y compensar!
Inscripción obligatoria I Gratuito
Treffen von Eltern & Kindern (2 bis 5 Jahre)
Eine spielerische Aktivität, die « Dampf ablässt » und ausgleichend wirkt!!!?
Nach Anmeldung I Kostenlos
