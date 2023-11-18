Atelier Patouille Puffy Paint 74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou, 18 novembre 2023, Nogent-le-Rotrou.

Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir

Atelier Patouille Puffy Paint

Rencontre parents & enfants (2 à 5 ans)

Une activité ludique « défoulatoire » et compensatoire !!

Sur inscription I Gratuit.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

74 Rue Gouverneur

Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Patouille Puffy Paint Workshop

Parents & children (2 to 5 years)

A fun and compensatory activity!

Registration required I Free

Taller Patouille Puffy Paint

Encuentro entre padres e hijos (de 2 a 5 años)

¡Una actividad divertida para desahogarse y compensar!

Inscripción obligatoria I Gratuito

Atelier Patouille Puffy Paint

Treffen von Eltern & Kindern (2 bis 5 Jahre)

Eine spielerische Aktivität, die « Dampf ablässt » und ausgleichend wirkt!!!?

Nach Anmeldung I Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT DU PERCHE