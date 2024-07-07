Grand Choral Pour la Paix – 250 Choristes en Normandie chantent pour le 80e D-Day 715 Rue Dunant Saint-Lô, 7 juillet 2024 17:00, Saint-Lô.

Un chœur régional éphémère de 250 choristes amateurs et professionnels, intergénérationnel, qui chante pour la Paix à l’occasion du 80e anniversaire du débarquement. Nous commémorons le débarquement en interprétant de grands classiques réarrangés pour l’occasion comme « L’hymne à la joie », « We are the world », et autres morceaux de Calogero, Queen… accompagnés par des musiciens de haut niveau. Un grand moment de musique, d’histoire et de magie !

Répertoire: Bohemian Rhapsody • Imagine • L’Hymne à la Joie • Les feux d’artifice • Marseillaise de la Paix • Agnus Dei (Karl Jenkins) • The Lord bless you and keep you • Mash-up Nino Ferrer • Un autre monde • Va pensiero (Nabucco) • Finlandia • Né en 17 à Leidenstadt • We are the world • Amazing Grace • Made in Normandie • C’est pour vivre • Le pouvoir des fleurs • Pour la femme veuve qui s’éveille • Liberté (slam en musique) • Le jour où tu reviendras (composition originale) • Dreaming of home • Barracuda 2..

An ephemeral regional choir of 250 amateur and professional choristers, singing for Peace on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. We commemorate the D-Day landings by singing great classics rearranged for the occasion, such as « L’hymne à la joie », « We are the world », and other songs by Calogero, Queen? accompanied by top-notch musicians. A great moment of music, history and magic!

Repertoire: Bohemian Rhapsody ? Imagine ? Ode to Joy ? Fireworks ? Marseillaise de la Paix ? Agnus Dei (Karl Jenkins) ? The Lord bless you and keep you ? Nino Ferrer mash-up ? Another world ? Va pensiero (Nabucco) ? Finlandia ? Born in 17 in Leidenstadt ? We are the world ? Amazing Grace ? Made in Normandy ? C’est pour vivre ? Flower power ? For the widowed woman ? Liberté (musical slam) ? Le jour où tu reviendras (original composition) ? Dreaming of home ? Barracuda 2.

Un efímero coro regional de 250 cantantes aficionados y profesionales de todas las generaciones, que canta por la Paz para conmemorar el 80 aniversario del desembarco del Día D. Conmemoramos el desembarco del Día D cantando grandes clásicos adaptados para la ocasión, como « L’hymne à la joie », « We are the world » y otras canciones de Calogero y Queen, acompañados por músicos de primera categoría. Un gran momento de música, historia y magia

Repertorio: Bohemian Rhapsody ? Imagine ? Oda a la alegría ? Fuegos artificiales ? Marsellesa de la Paz ? Agnus Dei (Karl Jenkins) ? El Señor te bendiga y te guarde ? Nino Ferrer mash-up ? Otro mundo ? Va pensiero (Nabucco) ? Finlandia ? Born in 17 in Leidenstadt ? We are the world ? Amazing Grace ? Made in Normandía ? C’est pour vivre ? El poder de las flores ? Para la viuda que se despierta ? Liberté (slam musical) ? Le jour où tu reviendras (composición original) ? Soñar con casa ? Barracuda 2.

Ein kurzlebiger regionaler Chor aus 250 Amateur- und Berufschören, der generationsübergreifend für den Frieden singt, anlässlich des 80. Jahrestags der Landung der Alliierten. Wir gedenken der Landung der Alliierten, indem wir große, für diesen Anlass neu arrangierte Klassiker wie « L?hymne à la joie », « We are the world » und andere Stücke von Calogero, Queen? interpretieren, begleitet von hochkarätigen Musikern. Ein großer Moment der Musik, der Geschichte und der Magie!

Repertoire: Bohemian Rhapsody ? Imagine ? Die Hymne an die Freude ? Das Feuerwerk ? Marseillaise de la Paix ? Agnus Dei (Karl Jenkins) ? The Lord bless you and keep you ? Mash-up Nino Ferrer ? Eine andere Welt ? Va pensiero (Nabucco) ? Finlandia ? Geboren 17 in Leidenstadt ? We are the world ? Amazing Grace ? Made in Normandie ? Es geht um das Leben? Die Macht der Blumen ? Für die erwachende verwitwete Frau ? Liberté (Slam mit Musik) ? Der Tag, an dem du zurückkehrst (Originalkomposition) ? Dreaming of home ? Barracuda 2.

