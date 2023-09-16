JEP2023 > Visite guidée de l’hôpital Mémorial France États-Unis 715 Rue Dunant Saint-Lô, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Dans le cadre des journées européennes du patrimoine, rendez-vous le 16 septembre prochain à l’hôpital Mémorial France États-Unis, pour assister à une visite guidée de ce lieu.

Au lendemain des bombardements du 6 juin 1944, la ville de Saint-Lô est détruite. Près de 97 % et l’hôpital-hospice, comme la totalité des édifices publics, est en ruine. En juin 1945, le général Eisenhower propose au maire de la ville, Georges Lavalley, de participer à la construction d’un « petit mémorial » pour les soldats américains et les habitants de la région. C’est finalement pour aider à la reconstruction de l’hôpital que l’American Aid to France organise en 1946-47 une collecte de fonds privés aux Etats-Unis. Fin 1946, les ministères français de la Santé Publique, de l’Intérieur et de la Reconstruction donnent leur aval pour la réalisation de cet hôpital qui devait être le plus moderne d’Europe. Inauguré en 1956, le centre Hospitalier Mémorial est le prototype de l’hôpital socle-tour. Il se caractérise par une architecture fonctionnaliste et « humaniste » – modulaire, elle est avant tout fondée sur le bien-être des usagers – et par son bloc opératoire révolutionnaire. Fruit d’une étroite collaboration de l’architecte Paul Nelson avec le peintre Fernand Léger, il constitue un exemple de l’intégration des arts plastiques à l’architecture durant la Reconstruction. Sa structure, conçue pour s’adapter aux progrès techniques et à l’évolution des méthodes de prise en charge des patients, en a fait une référence pour l’architecture hospitalière de la seconde moitié du XXe s. Aujourd’hui encore le bâtiment évolue et se tourne vers l’avenir..

2023-09-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 12:00:00. .

715 Rue Dunant

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



As part of the European Heritage Days, join us on September 16 for a guided tour of the France-US Memorial Hospital.

In the aftermath of the bombing raids on June 6, 1944, the town of Saint-Lô was destroyed. Almost 97% of it was destroyed, and the hospital-hospice, like all public buildings, was in ruins. In June 1945, General Eisenhower proposed to the town’s mayor, Georges Lavalley, that he participate in the construction of a « small memorial » for American soldiers and local residents. In 1946-47, American Aid to France organized a private fund-raising campaign in the United States to help rebuild the hospital. At the end of 1946, the French Ministries of Public Health, the Interior and Reconstruction gave their approval for the construction of this hospital, which was to be the most modern in Europe. Inaugurated in 1956, the Centre Hospitalier Mémorial is the prototype of the base-tower hospital. It is characterized by its functionalist and « humanist » architecture – modular, based above all on the well-being of users – and by its revolutionary operating theatre. The result of close collaboration between architect Paul Nelson and painter Fernand Léger, it is an example of the integration of the plastic arts with architecture during the Reconstruction period. Its structure, designed to adapt to technical progress and changing patient care methods, made it a benchmark for hospital architecture in the second half of the 20th century. Today, the building is still evolving and looking to the future.

Como parte de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, acompáñenos el 16 de septiembre en una visita guiada al Hospital Memorial Francia-Estados Unidos.

Tras los bombardeos del 6 de junio de 1944, la ciudad de Saint-Lô quedó destruida. Casi el 97% de ella quedó destruida, y el hospital-hospicio, como todos los edificios públicos, quedó en ruinas. En junio de 1945, el general Eisenhower ofreció al alcalde de la ciudad, Georges Lavalley, ayudar a construir un « pequeño memorial » para los soldados estadounidenses y la población de la región. En 1946-47, American Aid to France organizó una campaña privada de recaudación de fondos en Estados Unidos para ayudar a reconstruir el hospital. A finales de 1946, los ministerios franceses de Salud Pública, Interior y Reconstrucción dieron luz verde a la construcción de este hospital, que debía ser el más moderno de Europa. Inaugurado en 1956, el Memorial Hospital es el prototipo de hospital de torre de base. Se caracteriza por su arquitectura funcionalista y « humanista » -modular, basada sobre todo en el bienestar de los usuarios- y por su revolucionario quirófano. Fruto de la estrecha colaboración entre el arquitecto Paul Nelson y el pintor Fernand Léger, es un ejemplo de la integración de las artes plásticas con la arquitectura durante el periodo de la Reconstrucción. Su estructura, diseñada para adaptarse a los avances técnicos y a los cambios en los métodos de atención a los pacientes, lo convirtió en un referente de la arquitectura hospitalaria de la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Hoy, el edificio sigue evolucionando y mirando al futuro.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals treffen Sie sich am 16. September im Frankreich-US-Memorial-Krankenhaus, um an einer Führung durch diesen Ort teilzunehmen.

Am Tag nach den Bombenangriffen vom 6. Juni 1944 war die Stadt Saint-Lô zerstört. Fast 97 % und das Hospiz-Krankenhaus lag, wie alle öffentlichen Gebäude, in Trümmern. Im Juni 1945 schlug General Eisenhower dem Bürgermeister der Stadt, Georges Lavalley, vor, sich am Bau eines « kleinen Denkmals » für die amerikanischen Soldaten und die Einwohner der Region zu beteiligen. Um beim Wiederaufbau des Krankenhauses zu helfen, organisierte die American Aid to France schließlich 1946/47 eine private Spendensammlung in den USA. Ende 1946 gaben die französischen Ministerien für öffentliche Gesundheit, Inneres und Wiederaufbau ihre Zustimmung für den Bau des Krankenhauses, das das modernste in Europa werden sollte. Das 1956 eingeweihte Centre Hospitalier Mémorial ist der Prototyp eines Sockel-Turm-Krankenhauses. Es zeichnet sich durch eine funktionalistische und « humanistische » Architektur – modular aufgebaut, ist sie vor allem auf das Wohlbefinden der Nutzer ausgerichtet – und durch seinen revolutionären OP-Trakt aus. Das Krankenhaus war das Ergebnis einer engen Zusammenarbeit zwischen dem Architekten Paul Nelson und dem Maler Fernand Léger und ist ein Beispiel für die Integration der bildenden Kunst in die Architektur während des Wiederaufbaus. Seine Struktur, die so konzipiert war, dass sie sich an den technischen Fortschritt und die Entwicklung der Methoden zur Behandlung von Patienten anpassen konnte, machte es zu einer Referenz für die Krankenhausarchitektur in der zweiten Hälfte des 20. Auch heute noch entwickelt sich das Gebäude weiter und blickt in die Zukunft.

