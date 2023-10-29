SALON DES GOURMANDISES 71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren, 29 octobre 2023, Spicheren.

Spicheren,Moselle

Organisée par l’association CPN les Faucons dans la salle polyvalente de Spicheren. Entrée gratuite.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-29 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

71 Rue De Chassors

Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the CPN les Faucons association in the Spicheren multi-purpose hall. Free admission.

Organizado por la asociación CPN les Faucons en la sala polivalente de Spicheren. Entrada gratuita.

Organisiert von der CPN Association les Faucons in der Mehrzweckhalle von Spicheren. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par FORBACH TOURISME