RANDO MARCHE D’AUTOMNE 71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren, 15 octobre 2023, Spicheren.

Spicheren,Moselle

Départ sera de 7h30 à 10 h à la salle polyvalente. 3 Circuits sont proposés (6-10 et 16 kms) et possibilité d’une restauration sur place . Renseignements au 06 76 90 69 60 ou 06 71 13 29 15. Infos sur le site http://www.crandospich.fr/index.html. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 . 0 EUR.

71 Rue De Chassors

Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est



Departure will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the salle polyvalente. 3 circuits are proposed (6-10 and 16 kms) and possibility of catering on site. Information on 06 76 90 69 60 or 06 71 13 29 15. Information on http://www.crandospich.fr/index.html

La salida será de 7.30 h a 10 h en la sala polivalente. habrá 3 rutas (6-10 y 16 kms) y comida y bebida disponibles in situ. Para más información, llame al 06 76 90 69 60 o al 06 71 13 29 15. Para más información, visite http://www.crandospich.fr/index.html

Start ist von 7:30 bis 10:00 Uhr an der Mehrzweckhalle. es werden 3 Strecken angeboten (6-10 und 16 kms) und es besteht die Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen. Informationen unter 06 76 90 69 60 oder 06 71 13 29 15. Infos auf der Website http://www.crandospich.fr/index.html

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par FORBACH TOURISME