NOËL A LUNEL 2023 – LES PETITS BIBLIOPHILES : DÉCORATION DE NOËL – MERCREDI 20 DÉCEMBRE ET 27 DÉCEMBRE 2023 71 Place Martyrs de la Résistance Lunel, 1 décembre 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

Les petits bibliophiles réaliseront des décorations en papier pour le sapin de Noël découper, plier, coller, peindre : ce Noël, les enfants seront créatifs !.

2023-12-20 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-27 12:00:00. .

71 Place Martyrs de la Résistance

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



The little bibliophiles will make paper decorations for the Christmas tree. Cutting, folding, gluing, painting: this Christmas, children will be creative!

Los pequeños bibliófilos harán adornos de papel para el árbol de Navidad. Recortar, doblar, pegar y pintar: ¡esta Navidad, los niños se pondrán creativos!

Kleine Bücherwürmer basteln Papierschmuck für den Weihnachtsbaum Ausschneiden, falten, kleben, malen: Dieses Weihnachten werden die Kinder kreativ!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL