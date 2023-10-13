Allé voir ailleurs 1 – exposition – Postcards, topography & maps… from the edge 71 Impasse Pascaut Cazats, 13 octobre 2023, Cazats.

Faire entendre la forme impérative « Allez voir ailleurs » aussi bien que la forme infinitive « Aller voir ailleurs ». Au participe passé, on pourrait croire à une faute d’orthographe. Pourtant c’est bien cet « allé voir ailleurs » là qui nous meut.

Gilles Sage exposera son travail selon un choix de photos et céramiques qu’il a déjà réalisés dans le cadre de son projet Pyrénées, ainsi que des travaux en cours qui prolongent sa recherche.

L’artiste Tressées proposera une installation intitulée « Kaos», qui prendra pour appui le sol d’Un Point d’Où et trouvera sa forme in situ.

L’exposition sera ponctuée par deux rendez-vous :

– une lecture de Gilles Sage samedi 14 octobre à 16h, suivie d’un temps de convivialité autour d’un verre avec les artistes. – une lecture de Marina Bellefaye dimanche 15 octobre à 15h..

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. .

71 Impasse Pascaut Un Point d’Où

Cazats 33430 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Have the reader hear the imperative form « Allez voir ailleurs » as well as the infinitive form « Aller voir ailleurs ». With the past participle, it sounds like a spelling error. But it’s this « aller voir ailleurs » that really moves us.

Gilles Sage will be exhibiting a selection of the photos and ceramics he has already produced as part of his Pyrénées project, as well as works in progress that extend his research.

Artist Tressées will propose an installation entitled « Kaos », which will be based on the floor of Un Point d?Où and will take shape in situ.

The exhibition will be punctuated by two events:

– a reading by Gilles Sage on Saturday, October 14 at 4pm, followed by a drink with the artists. – a reading by Marina Bellefaye on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm.

Haga que los oyentes escuchen la forma imperativa « Allez voir ailleurs », así como la forma infinitiva « Aller voir ailleurs ». El participio pasado puede parecer un error ortográfico. Sin embargo, es este « aller voir ailleurs » lo que realmente nos conmueve.

Gilles Sage expondrá una selección de las fotografías y cerámicas que ya ha realizado en el marco de su proyecto sobre los Pirineos, así como obras en curso que amplían sus investigaciones.

El artista Tressées presentará una instalación titulada « Kaos », que se basará en el suelo de Un Point d’Où y tomará forma in situ.

La exposición se completará con dos actos:

– una lectura de Gilles Sage el sábado 14 de octubre a las 16.00 horas, seguida de una copa con los artistas. – una lectura de Marina Bellefaye el domingo 15 de octubre a las 15.00 horas.

Lassen Sie sowohl die Imperativform « Allez voir ailleurs » als auch die Infinitivform « Aller voir ailleurs » hören. Beim Partizip Perfekt könnte man meinen, es handele sich um einen Rechtschreibfehler. Es ist jedoch das « Aller voir ailleurs », das uns antreibt.

Gilles Sage stellt seine Arbeiten aus, darunter eine Auswahl an Fotos und Keramiken, die er bereits im Rahmen seines Pyrenäen-Projekts gemacht hat, sowie laufende Arbeiten, die seine Forschung fortsetzen.

Der Künstler Tressées wird eine Installation mit dem Titel « Kaos » vorschlagen, die auf dem Boden von Un Point d’Où ruht und ihre Form in situ finden wird.

Die Ausstellung wird von zwei Terminen begleitet:

– eine Lesung von Gilles Sage am Samstag, den 14. Oktober um 16 Uhr, gefolgt von einem gemütlichen Beisammensein mit den Künstlern bei einem Glas. – eine Lesung von Marina Bellefaye am Sonntag, den 15. Oktober um 15 Uhr.

