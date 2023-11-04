Concert Les Robertson’s (l’Essentiel ) 70 rue Marcelin Roche Brive-la-Gaillarde, 4 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Un concert variété rock française des années 60’ à nos jours ! Comme toujours de la convivialité, de la bonne humeur ! Une soirée réussie comme on les aime ! Restauration 19h-00h

Infos et réservation: 06 22 94 32 74.

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

70 rue Marcelin Roche

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A French variety-rock concert from the 60s? to the present day! As always, conviviality and good humour! A successful evening just the way we like it! Catering 19h-00h

Info and booking: 06 22 94 32 74

Un concierto francés de rock variado desde los años 60 hasta nuestros días Como siempre, un ambiente cordial y de buen humor Una velada de éxito como a nosotros nos gusta Catering 19h00-00h00

Información y reservas: 06 22 94 32 74

Ein Konzert mit französischer Rockmusik von den 60er Jahren bis heute! Wie immer: Geselligkeit und gute Laune! Ein gelungener Abend, wie wir ihn lieben! Verpflegung 19h-00h

Infos und Reservierung: 06 22 94 32 74

