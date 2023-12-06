Marché de Noël 7 Sentier des Courses Yvetot, 6 décembre 2023, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

L’hôpital Asselin-Hedelin d’Yvetot organise son premier marché de Noël. Venez découvrir des artisans locaux et partager un agréable moment. Et pourquoi pas en profiter pour faire votre liste et achats de Noël… Les enfants pourront rencontrer leurs mascottes préférées et repartir avec une photo avec l’homme le plus important de cette période magique : le Père Noël. Restauration sur place..

2023-12-06 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 17:00:00. .

7 Sentier des Courses

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Asselin-Hedelin hospital in Yvetot is organizing its first Christmas market. Come and discover local artisans and share a pleasant moment. And why not take the opportunity to make your Christmas shopping list? Children can meet their favorite mascots and leave with a photo with the most important man of this magical time of year: Santa Claus. Catering on site.

El hospital Asselin-Hedelin de Yvetot organiza su primer mercado navideño. Venga a descubrir a los artesanos locales y comparta un momento agradable. ¿Y por qué no aprovechar para hacer su lista de compras navideñas? Los niños podrán conocer a sus mascotas favoritas y llevarse una foto con el hombre más importante de esta época mágica del año: Papá Noel. Catering in situ.

Das Asselin-Hedelin-Krankenhaus in Yvetot organisiert seinen ersten Weihnachtsmarkt. Entdecken Sie lokale Kunsthandwerker und verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment. Und warum nicht die Gelegenheit nutzen, um Ihre Weihnachtsliste zu erstellen und Einkäufe zu tätigen? Kinder können ihre Lieblingsmaskottchen treffen und ein Foto mit dem wichtigsten Mann dieser magischen Zeit machen: dem Weihnachtsmann. Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche