Contes : soirée pyjama 7 rue Principale, 5 mai 2023, Baldenheim.
Partagez en famille l’histoire du soir…en pyjama à la bibliothèque.
2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-05-05 20:00:00. 0 EUR.
7 rue Principale
Baldenheim 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Share an evening story with your family…in your pajamas at the library
Comparte el cuento de la tarde con tu familia… en pijama en la biblioteca
Teilen Sie mit der Familie die Abendgeschichte…im Pyjama in der Bibliothek
