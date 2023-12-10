Concert de Noël 7 Rue Neuve Moyon Villages
Moyon Villages,Manche
Concert de Noël au profit du Téléthon avec 2 chorales : Atout Choeur et Hostofollia.
Rendez-vous le 10 décembre prochain à la salle des fêtes de Moyon Villages – Entrée libre..
2023-12-10 16:30:00
7 Rue Neuve Moyon
Moyon Villages 50860 Manche Normandie
Christmas concert in aid of the Telethon with 2 choirs: Atout Choeur and Hostofollia.
See you on December 10 at the Moyon Villages village hall – free admission.
Concierto de Navidad a beneficio del Teletón con 2 coros: Atout Choeur y Hostofollia.
Nos vemos el 10 de diciembre en el ayuntamiento de Moyon Villages – Entrada gratuita.
Weihnachtskonzert zugunsten von Telethon mit 2 Chören: Atout Choeur und Hostofollia.
Treffpunkt am 10. Dezember im Festsaal von Moyon Villages – Eintritt frei.
