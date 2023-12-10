Concert de Noël 7 Rue Neuve Moyon Villages, 1 décembre 2023, Moyon Villages.

Moyon Villages,Manche

Concert de Noël au profit du Téléthon avec 2 chorales : Atout Choeur et Hostofollia.

Rendez-vous le 10 décembre prochain à la salle des fêtes de Moyon Villages – Entrée libre..

2023-12-10 16:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

7 Rue Neuve Moyon

Moyon Villages 50860 Manche Normandie



Christmas concert in aid of the Telethon with 2 choirs: Atout Choeur and Hostofollia.

See you on December 10 at the Moyon Villages village hall – free admission.

Concierto de Navidad a beneficio del Teletón con 2 coros: Atout Choeur y Hostofollia.

Nos vemos el 10 de diciembre en el ayuntamiento de Moyon Villages – Entrada gratuita.

Weihnachtskonzert zugunsten von Telethon mit 2 Chören: Atout Choeur und Hostofollia.

Treffpunkt am 10. Dezember im Festsaal von Moyon Villages – Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Saint-Lô