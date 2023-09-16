JEP 2023 – VISITE DU THÉATRE MUNICIPAL DE PEZENAS 7 Rue Henri Reboul Pézenas, 16 septembre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

Théâtre de Pézenas – Visite libre et gratuite de ce lieu mythique, théâtre à l’Italienne aménagé en 1803 dans une ancienne chapelle des Pénitents noirs..

2023-09-16 09:30:00 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .

7 Rue Henri Reboul

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



Within the framework of the European Heritage Days, the city theatre will open exeptionally to the public in a form of a self-guided tour.

Saturday: 10am to 12am/3pm to 6pm.

Sunday: 3pm to 6pm

Théâtre de Pézenas – Entrada gratuita a este legendario teatro de estilo italiano, construido en 1803 en una antigua capilla de los Pénitents noirs.

Théâtre de Pézenas – Freie und kostenlose Besichtigung dieses legendären Ortes, eines Theaters nach italienischem Vorbild, das 1803 in einer ehemaligen Kapelle der schwarzen Büßer eingerichtet wurde.

