Randonnée historique W3-Quartier Général Allemand à Saint Rimay 7 rue du Tunnel Saint-Rimay, 15 juillet 2023, Saint-Rimay.

Saint-Rimay,Loir-et-Cher

Partez sur les marches de l’Histoire pour une randonnée historique de 3h30 pour un parcours de 6km..

Samedi 2023-07-15 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . 5 EUR.

7 rue du Tunnel

Saint-Rimay 41800 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Leave on the steps of History for a historical hike of 3h30 for a course of 6km.

Siga los pasos de la historia en un paseo histórico de 3,5 horas sobre un recorrido de 6 km.

Begeben Sie sich auf die Stufen der Geschichte und unternehmen Sie eine 3,5-stündige historische Wanderung auf einer Strecke von 6 km.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-06 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois