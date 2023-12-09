MARCHÉ DE NOËL 7 Rue du Tennis Entrange, 1 décembre 2023, Entrange.

Entrange,Moselle

L’APE vous invite à son Marché de Noël !

Au programme de la journée : marché artisanal, spectacle des enfants de l’école maternelle et primaire, contes, chant de Noël et tombola.

Viendra ensuite une marche aux lampions et un feu d’artifice clôturera cette journée magique.

Il se pourrait même qu’un certain Père Noël soit présent … soyez sage.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

7 Rue du Tennis Salle Charles Ferdinand

Entrange 57330 Moselle Grand Est



The APE invites you to its Christmas Market!

The day’s program includes a craft market, a show by children from the nursery and elementary school, storytelling, carols and a tombola.

A lantern-light walk will follow, and a fireworks display will bring this magical day to a close.

A certain Santa Claus may even be present… be good.

La Asociación de Padres de Alumnos te invita a su Mercadillo de Navidad

El programa del día incluye un mercado de artesanía, un espectáculo de los niños de infantil y primaria, cuentacuentos, villancicos y una tómbola.

Y como colofón, un paseo con farolillos y fuegos artificiales.

Incluso existe la posibilidad de que Papá Noel esté presente… pórtate bien.

Die EV lädt Sie zu ihrem Weihnachtsmarkt ein!

Auf dem Tagesprogramm stehen ein Kunsthandwerksmarkt, eine Aufführung der Kinder der Vor- und Grundschule, Märchen, Weihnachtslieder und eine Tombola.

Anschließend findet ein Laternenumzug statt und ein Feuerwerk wird diesen magischen Tag beenden.

Es könnte sogar sein, dass ein gewisser Weihnachtsmann anwesend ist … seien Sie brav.

