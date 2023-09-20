Spectacle familial 7 Rue du Temple Arès, 20 septembre 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Par la compagnie Iqonapia. Spectacle familial imaginé et créé à partir d’albums jeunesse.

Pour les enfants de 6 à 16 ans – Gratuit.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-09-20 fin : 2023-09-20 19:00:00. .

7 Rue du Temple

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By the Iqonapia company. Family show imagined and created from children?s albums.

For children aged 6 to 16 – Free.

Registration required.

A cargo de la compañía Iqonapia. Espectáculo familiar basado en libros infantiles.

Para niños de 6 a 16 años – Gratuito.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Von der Kompanie Iqonapia. Familienvorstellung, die auf der Grundlage von Kinderbüchern erdacht und kreiert wurde.

Für Kinder von 6 bis 16 Jahren – Kostenlos.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT Arès