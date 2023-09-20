Spectacle familial 7 Rue du Temple Arès
Spectacle familial 7 Rue du Temple Arès, 20 septembre 2023, Arès.
Arès,Gironde
Par la compagnie Iqonapia. Spectacle familial imaginé et créé à partir d’albums jeunesse.
Pour les enfants de 6 à 16 ans – Gratuit.
Inscription obligatoire..
2023-09-20 fin : 2023-09-20 19:00:00. .
7 Rue du Temple
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
By the Iqonapia company. Family show imagined and created from children?s albums.
For children aged 6 to 16 – Free.
Registration required.
A cargo de la compañía Iqonapia. Espectáculo familiar basado en libros infantiles.
Para niños de 6 a 16 años – Gratuito.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Von der Kompanie Iqonapia. Familienvorstellung, die auf der Grundlage von Kinderbüchern erdacht und kreiert wurde.
Für Kinder von 6 bis 16 Jahren – Kostenlos.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT Arès