Chant : Dominique et Arnaud Chansons 7 Rue du Général Sarrail Le Havre, 28 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Dans une ambiance chaleureusement acoustique, venez découvrir, en un voyage immobile de deux heures, allant des rivages de l’océan Indien à ceux de la Seine et de la Manche, l’univers intime à la fois poétique et terre à terre de Dominique jeune auteur-compositeur-interprète et guitariste de…. 67 ans accompagné de son fils Arnaud, également guitariste autodidacte et percussionniste passionné.

Réservation obligatoire

Tarif : 5€.

7 Rue du Général Sarrail Le Poulailler

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



In a warmly acoustic ambience, come and discover the intimate, poetic and down-to-earth world of Dominique, a young singer-songwriter and guitarist of? 67, accompanied by his son Arnaud, also a self-taught guitarist and passionate percussionist, on a two-hour voyage from the shores of the Indian Ocean to those of the Seine and the English Channel.

Reservations essential

Price: 5?

En un ambiente cálidamente acústico, venga a descubrir el universo íntimo, poético y realista de Dominique, joven cantautor y guitarrista del 67, acompañado por su hijo Arnaud, también guitarrista autodidacta y percusionista apasionado, en un viaje de dos horas desde las orillas del océano Índico hasta las del Sena y el Canal de la Mancha.

Reserva obligatoria

Precio: 5?

In einer warmherzigen akustischen Atmosphäre entdecken Sie auf einer zweistündigen Reise von den Ufern des Indischen Ozeans zu denen der Seine und des Ärmelkanals die intime, zugleich poetische und bodenständige Welt des jungen Liedermachers und Gitarristen Dominique… 67 Jahre alt, begleitet von seinem Sohn Arnaud, ebenfalls autodidaktischer Gitarrist und leidenschaftlicher Percussionist.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich

Preis: 5?

