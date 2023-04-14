Improvisation théâtrale : A table ! 7 Rue du Général Sarrail, 14 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Par la Compagnie du Poulailler.

Vous mettez la table, on s’occupe de vous servir… du spectacle.

Dans ce spectacle, le public doit choisir d’installer la table comme il le souhaite. Cela sera autant d’indicateurs et de contraintes pour les comédiens qui joueront des histoires d’une vingtaine de minutes au regard des objets et de leur disposition.

« Inattendu, interactif, inédit »

Avec Ludovic Saïd, Florence Poupon, Vincent Liandrat, Jonathan Hervalet et Dewi Bourhis..

2023-04-14 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-14 . .

7 Rue du Général Sarrail

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By the Compagnie du Poulailler.

You set the table, we take care of serving you… the show.

In this show, the audience must choose to set the table as they wish. This will be as many indicators and constraints for the actors who will play stories of about twenty minutes with regard to the objects and their arrangement.

« Unexpected, interactive, unpublished »

With Ludovic Saïd, Florence Poupon, Vincent Liandrat, Jonathan Hervalet and Dewi Bourhis.

Por la Compagnie du Poulailler.

Usted pone la mesa, nosotros nos encargamos de servirle… el espectáculo.

En este espectáculo, el público debe elegir poner la mesa a su gusto. Serán otros tantos indicadores y condicionantes para los actores, que interpretarán historias de unos veinte minutos en relación con los objetos y su disposición.

« Inesperado, interactivo, original

Con Ludovic Saïd, Florence Poupon, Vincent Liandrat, Jonathan Hervalet y Dewi Bourhis.

Von der Compagnie du Poulailler.

Sie decken den Tisch, wir kümmern uns darum, Sie zu bedienen… des Schauspiels.

In diesem Stück muss das Publikum entscheiden, ob es den Tisch so aufstellen möchte, wie es möchte. Dies sind Indikatoren und Zwänge für die Schauspieler, die etwa 20-minütige Geschichten spielen, die sich an den Objekten und ihrer Anordnung orientieren.

« Unerwartet, interaktiv, neuartig »

Mit Ludovic Saïd, Florence Poupon, Vincent Liandrat, Jonathan Hervalet und Dewi Bourhis.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité