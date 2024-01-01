ATELIERS DE CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES 7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet
Le Foyer rural d’Azillanet accueille deux nouveaux ateliers en alternance un lundi sur deux :
Chants polyphoniques « du monde » animé par Héloïse Saunal
Chants occitans animé par Elissa Barthés.
The Foyer rural d’Azillanet is hosting two new workshops on alternate Mondays:
Polyphonic songs « from around the world » led by Héloïse Saunal
Occitan songs led by Elissa Barthés
El Foyer rural d’Azillanet acoge dos nuevos talleres los lunes alternos:
Canciones polifónicas « del mundo » a cargo de Héloïse Saunal
Canciones occitanas a cargo de Elissa Barthés
Das Foyer rural von Azillanet begrüßt zwei neue Workshops, die abwechselnd jeden zweiten Montag stattfinden:
Polyphonische Gesänge « aus der Welt », geleitet von Héloïse Saunal
Okzitanische Gesänge, geleitet von Elissa Barthés
