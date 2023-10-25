TROC DE MOTS – SOIREE POETIQUE 7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet
Azillanet,Hérault
Le foyer rural propose ses soirée « Troc de mots », une soirée poétique tous les derniers mercredis du mois. Gratuit.
7 Rue du Couvent
Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie
Every last Wednesday of the month, the Foyer Rural organizes a « Troc de mots » poetry evening. Free
Cada último miércoles de mes, el Foyer Rural organiza una velada poética llamada « Troc de mots ». Gratis
Das Foyer rural bietet seine « Troc de mots », einen poetischen Abend, jeden letzten Mittwoch im Monat an. Kostenlos
