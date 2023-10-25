TROC DE MOTS – SOIREE POETIQUE 7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet, 25 octobre 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Le foyer rural propose ses soirée « Troc de mots », une soirée poétique tous les derniers mercredis du mois. Gratuit.

2023-10-25

7 Rue du Couvent

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Every last Wednesday of the month, the Foyer Rural organizes a « Troc de mots » poetry evening. Free

Cada último miércoles de mes, el Foyer Rural organiza una velada poética llamada « Troc de mots ». Gratis

Das Foyer rural bietet seine « Troc de mots », einen poetischen Abend, jeden letzten Mittwoch im Monat an. Kostenlos

