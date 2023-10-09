ATELIER CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES DU MONDE ET OCCITAN 7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet
Atelier de chants polyphoniques du monde et Occitans, en alternance les lundis, au couvent d’Azillanet. Atelier payant.
2023-10-09 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-09 20:00:00. .
World and Occitan polyphonic singing workshop, alternating Mondays, at the Azillanet convent. Paying workshop
Taller de canto polifónico mundial y occitano, lunes alternos, en el convento de Azillanet. Taller de pago
Workshop für polyphone Gesänge aus aller Welt und okzitanische Gesänge, abwechselnd montags im Kloster von Azillanet. Kostenpflichtiger Workshop
