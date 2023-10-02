ATELIERS DE CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES 7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet, 2 octobre 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Le Foyer rural d’Azillanet accueille deux nouveaux ateliers en alternance un lundi sur deux :

Chants polyphoniques « du monde » animé par Héloïse Saunal

Chants occitans animé par Elissa Barthés.

2023-10-02 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-02 20:30:00. EUR.

7 Rue du Couvent

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



The Foyer rural d’Azillanet is hosting two new workshops on alternate Mondays:

Polyphonic songs « from around the world » led by Héloïse Saunal

Occitan songs led by Elissa Barthés

El Foyer rural d’Azillanet acoge dos nuevos talleres los lunes alternos:

Canciones polifónicas « del mundo » a cargo de Héloïse Saunal

Canciones occitanas a cargo de Elissa Barthés

Das Foyer rural von Azillanet begrüßt zwei neue Workshops, die abwechselnd jeden zweiten Montag stattfinden:

Polyphonische Gesänge « aus der Welt », geleitet von Héloïse Saunal

Okzitanische Gesänge, geleitet von Elissa Barthés

