Apprenti éveil des sens 7 Rue du Baron d’Arros Navarrenx, 26 juillet 2023, Navarrenx.

Navarrenx,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La pétillante Domi, sophrologue et éducatrice sportive, vous emmène pour une Rando Sophro, dans cette cité fortifiée et vous fera découvrir ses passages secrets. Cette balade psycho corporelle et sensorielle vous permettra de vous recentrer sur vous en vous relaxant grâce à vos 5 sens (la vue, l’audition, le gustatif, l’olfactif et le toucher). La communion avec la nature verdoyante et préservée est totale. Que ce soit sur les bords du gave ou face à la chaîne des Pyrénées, cette Rando Sophro a pour objectif de favoriser l’apprentissage de votre calme intérieur, la découverte du moment présent, vous libérer des tensions corporelles, la prise de conscience de votre posture, l’estime de soi et le lâcher prise. Idéal pour se ressourcer, prendre du temps pour soi, récupérer physiquement et mentalement, mobiliser votre créativité et votre concentration et apprécier dame Nature..

2023-07-26 fin : 2023-07-26 11:00:00. EUR.

7 Rue du Baron d’Arros

Navarrenx 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The bubbly Domi, sophrologist and sports educator, will take you on a Rando Sophro tour of this fortified town and help you discover its secret passages. This psycho-physical and sensory walk will help you refocus on yourself by relaxing your 5 senses (sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch). You’ll be in total harmony with the lush, unspoilt countryside. Whether on the banks of the Gave or facing the Pyrenees, this Sophro hike is designed to help you learn to calm yourself down, discover the present moment, free yourself from bodily tension, become aware of your posture, build your self-esteem and let go. Ideal for recharging your batteries, taking time out for yourself, recovering physically and mentally, mobilising your creativity and concentration, and appreciating Mother Nature.

La burbujeante Domi, sofróloga y educadora deportiva, te acompañará en un recorrido Rando Sophro por esta ciudad fortificada y te ayudará a descubrir sus pasadizos secretos. Este paseo psicofísico y sensorial le ayudará a volver a centrarse en sí mismo relajando sus 5 sentidos (vista, oído, gusto, olfato y tacto). Estará en total armonía con el paisaje exuberante y virgen. A orillas del Gave o frente a los Pirineos, esta excursión Sophro le ayudará a aprender a serenarse, a descubrir el momento presente, a liberarse de las tensiones corporales, a tomar conciencia de su postura, a reforzar su autoestima y a dejarse llevar. Ideal para recargar las pilas, tomarse un tiempo para uno mismo, recuperarse física y mentalmente, movilizar la creatividad y la concentración y apreciar la naturaleza.

Die quirlige Domi, Sophrologin und Sportlehrerin, nimmt Sie mit auf eine Sophro-Wanderung durch diese Festungsstadt und zeigt Ihnen ihre geheimen Passagen. Diese psycho-körperliche und sensorische Wanderung ermöglicht es Ihnen, sich auf sich selbst zu konzentrieren, indem Sie sich mithilfe Ihrer fünf Sinne (Sehen, Hören, Schmecken, Riechen und Fühlen) entspannen. Die Verbindung mit der grünen und unberührten Natur ist vollkommen. Ob am Ufer des Gave oder vor den Pyrenäen, diese Sophro-Wanderung soll Ihnen helfen, Ihre innere Ruhe zu finden, den gegenwärtigen Moment zu entdecken, sich von körperlichen Spannungen zu befreien, sich Ihrer Körperhaltung bewusst zu werden, Ihr Selbstwertgefühl zu steigern und loszulassen. Ideal, um neue Energie zu tanken, sich Zeit für sich selbst zu nehmen, sich körperlich und geistig zu erholen, Ihre Kreativität und Konzentration zu mobilisieren und Mutter Natur zu genießen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par OT Béarn des Gaves