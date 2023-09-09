Eléctroplume // Oiseaux disparus 7 Rue des Merveilles Pougne-Hérisson, 9 septembre 2023, Pougne-Hérisson.

Pougne-Hérisson,Deux-Sèvres

Communs, rares ou exotiques, les oiseaux ont tous une mélodie et un rythme à nous faire entendre.

Le percussionniste Christophe Piot a tendu l’oreille pour vous. Il s’interroge sur ces êtres vivants qu’on a pu voir voler, photographie, enregistrer… Et récemment, entrés dans la catégorie des oiseaux disparus.

Ce concert d’oiseaux autour d’une batterie, fait écho aux problématiques environnementales actuelles et propose un spectacle poétique et rythmé, comme un espace de trêve où il est possible de s’émerveiller en imaginant nos voisins ailés pourtant disparus.

Composition musicale et batterie : Christophe Piot.

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 22:00:00.

7 Rue des Merveilles

Pougne-Hérisson 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Common, rare or exotic, birds all have a melody and a rhythm for us to hear.

Percussionist Christophe Piot has put his ear to the ground for you. He wonders about these living creatures that have been seen flying, photographed, recorded? And recently, they’ve entered the category of extinct birds.

This concert of birds and drums echoes current environmental issues and offers a poetic, rhythmic performance, like a space of truce where we can marvel at imagining our winged, yet extinct, neighbors.

Musical composition and drums: Christophe Piot

Comunes, raras o exóticas, todas las aves tienen una melodía y un ritmo que debemos escuchar.

El percusionista Christophe Piot ha puesto el oído para usted. Se pregunta por estos seres vivos que han sido vistos volar, fotografiados, grabados.. Y, recientemente, se han convertido en aves extintas.

Este concierto de pájaros y tambores se hace eco de la actualidad medioambiental y ofrece una actuación poética y rítmica, como un espacio de tregua donde maravillarnos imaginando a nuestros vecinos alados que, sin embargo, han desaparecido.

Composición musical y tambores: Christophe Piot

Ob häufig, selten oder exotisch – Vögel haben alle eine Melodie und einen Rhythmus, die wir hören können.

Der Perkussionist Christophe Piot hat für Sie die Ohren gespitzt. Er fragt nach diesen Lebewesen, die man fliegen sehen, fotografieren und aufzeichnen konnte Und vor kurzem wurden sie in die Kategorie der ausgestorbenen Vögel aufgenommen.

Dieses Vogelkonzert mit Schlagzeug ist ein Echo der aktuellen Umweltproblematik und bietet ein poetisches und rhythmisches Schauspiel, das wie ein Waffenstillstand wirkt, in dem man staunen kann, indem man sich unsere geflügelten und doch verschwundenen Nachbarn vorstellt.

Musikalische Komposition und Schlagzeug: Christophe Piot

