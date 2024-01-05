HOME – Stand Up comedy Show by The French Guy 7 rue des Bretons Aix-en-Provence, 2 février 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-02 19:30:00

fin : 2024-02-02

In this brand new show in English, The French Guy talks about us and our modern inconsistencies. 1er spectacle d’humour en anglais de la région, joué par un francophone !.

He hits the nail on the head, poking fun at all the excesses of our times: the conquest of Mars, antisocial media, cancel culture, people with 2-inch false fingernails, personal growth, inspiring restaurants, fridges that count beers and…the inability of the French to speak English properly.



If you want to know why he called this show Home,

you just have to come and find out.

7 rue des Bretons Café théâtre Le Flibustier

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Mise à jour le 2023-12-11