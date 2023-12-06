Opération Noël : Mission Traineau 7 rue des Bretons Aix-en-Provence, 6 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

La Compagnie La Famille collabore avec un auteur aixois et talentueux de théâtre : Laurent Bariohay. C’est la catastrophe ! Le traîneau du Père Noël ne démarre plus ! Pourquoi le traîneau ne démarre plus ?. Enfants

2023-12-06 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 . EUR.

7 rue des Bretons Café théâtre Le Flibustier

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Compagnie La Famille collaborates with a talented playwright from Aix-en-Provence: Laurent Bariohay. It’s a catastrophe! Santa’s sleigh won’t start! Why won’t the sleigh start?

La Compagnie La Famille colabora con un talentoso dramaturgo de Aix-en-Provence: Laurent Bariohay. ¡Es una catástrofe! El trineo de Papá Noel no arranca ¿Por qué no arranca el trineo?

Die Compagnie La Famille arbeitet mit einem talentierten Theaterautor aus Aix zusammen: Laurent Bariohay. Es ist eine Katastrophe! Der Schlitten des Weihnachtsmanns springt nicht mehr an! Warum springt der Schlitten nicht mehr an?

