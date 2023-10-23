Gaspard et le Château merveilleux 7 Rue Des Bretons Aix-en-Provence, 23 octobre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Une nuit, le château s’effondre et tombe sur terre… Les 3 gemmes magiques permettant au château de voler ont été dérobées et le Grand Sorcier a disparu…Un spectacle merveilleux et en chanson qui ravira toute la famille !. Enfants

2023-10-23 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 . EUR.

7 Rue Des Bretons Café théâtre Le Flibustier

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



One night, the castle collapses and falls to the ground? The 3 magic gems that allow the castle to fly have been stolen, and the Great Sorcerer has disappeared… A marvellous show in song that will delight the whole family!

Una noche, el castillo se derrumba y cae al suelo.. Las 3 gemas mágicas que permiten al castillo volar han sido robadas, y el Gran Hechicero ha desaparecido… ¡Un maravilloso espectáculo cantado que hará las delicias de toda la familia!

Eines Nachts stürzt das Schloss ein und fällt auf die Erde? Die drei magischen Edelsteine, die dem Schloss das Fliegen ermöglichen, wurden gestohlen und der große Zauberer ist verschwunden… Ein wunderbares Schauspiel mit Gesang, das die ganze Familie begeistern wird!

