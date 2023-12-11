Conférence : la guerre de Troie, du mythe aux preuves archéologiques 7 rue de Villelongue Naucelle
Conférence : la guerre de Troie, du mythe aux preuves archéologiques 7 rue de Villelongue Naucelle, 1 décembre 2023, Naucelle.
Naucelle,Aveyron
Par Amandine Marshall, docteur en Egyptologie et mythographe.
2023-12-11 fin : 2023-12-11 . EUR.
7 rue de Villelongue
Naucelle 12800 Aveyron Occitanie
By Amandine Marshall, Ph.D. in Egyptology and mythographer
Por Amandine Marshall, doctora en egiptología y mitógrafa
Von Amandine Marshall, Doktorin der Ägyptologie und Mythografin
Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS SEGALI