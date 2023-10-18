EXPOSITION « OMBRÉES » DE DOROTHÉE CLAUSS 7 Rue de l’Argenterie Béziers, 18 octobre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Dorothée Clauss est une artiste axée à l’origine sur la cause animale et la souffrance humaine. Avec cette nouvelle exposition, elle demeure fidèle à sa maîtrise époustouflante du dessin qu’elle conjugue avec la technique ancienne des grands portraitistes. Entrée libre ou sur RDV..

2023-10-18 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 19:00:00. .

7 Rue de l’Argenterie

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Dorothée Clauss is an artist who originally focused on the animal cause and human suffering. With this new exhibition, she remains true to her breathtaking mastery of drawing, which she combines with the ancient technique of the great portraitists. Admission free or by appointment.

Dorothée Clauss es una artista que en un principio se centró en la causa animal y el sufrimiento humano. Con esta nueva exposición, se mantiene fiel a su impresionante dominio del dibujo, que combina con la antigua técnica de los grandes retratistas. Entrada gratuita o con cita previa.

Dorothée Clauss ist eine Künstlerin, die sich ursprünglich auf die Sache der Tiere und das menschliche Leiden konzentrierte. Mit dieser neuen Ausstellung bleibt sie ihrer atemberaubenden Beherrschung der Zeichnung treu, die sie mit der alten Technik der großen Porträtisten verbindet. Eintritt frei oder nach Vereinbarung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE