Concert rock « Face to Face » 7 rue d’Aspremont Dax, 2 décembre 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Ce duo rock authentique nous dévoile en avant première leur nouveau single avant leur tournée en 2024..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

7 rue d’Aspremont Salle du Big Bang

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This authentic rock duo previews their new single ahead of their 2024 tour.

Este auténtico dúo de rock adelanta su nuevo single antes de su gira 2024.

Dieses authentische Rock-Duo enthüllt uns vor ihrer Tournee im Jahr 2024 als Vorpremiere ihre neue Single.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT Grand Dax