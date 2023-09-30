Orgus : Histoires à Digérer 7 rue Biron Librairie L’Arbre Sans Fin Ganges, 30 septembre 2023, Ganges.

Ganges,Hérault

C’est la rentrée et le moment pour la librairie de remettre en place les ateliers pour les enfants !

L’atelier sera animé par Pauline Comis et sera autour de son album Ogrus..

2023-09-30 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 16:00:00. .

7 rue Biron

Librairie L’Arbre Sans Fin

Ganges 34190 Hérault Occitanie



It’s back to school time, and time for the bookshop to bring back its children’s workshops!

The workshop will be led by Pauline Comis and will focus on her album Ogrus.

Con la vuelta al cole, la librería reintroduce sus talleres para niños

El taller estará dirigido por Pauline Comis y se centrará en su álbum Ogrus.

Es ist Schulbeginn und Zeit für die Buchhandlung, die Workshops für Kinder wieder einzurichten!

Der Workshop wird von Pauline Comis geleitet und dreht sich um ihr Album Ogrus.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par ADT34