EXPOSITION « LA RUCHE » AU LYCÉE BEL AIR 7 Rue Bel air Fontenay-le-Comte, 30 novembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
Lycée Bel Air : Salle Gaston Chaissac expose « la ruche ».
2023-11-30 fin : 2023-12-14 18:00:00. .
Lycée Bel Air: Salle Gaston Chaissac exhibits « la ruche » (the beehive)
Lycée Bel Air: Salle Gaston Chaissac expone « la ruche » (la colmena)
Lycée Bel Air: Salle Gaston Chaissac stellt « la ruche » aus
