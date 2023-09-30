Théâtre « Paradeisos » à Gauriac par la Compagnie « Le Syndicat d’initiative » 7 Route de la Gabare Gauriac, 30 septembre 2023, Gauriac.

Gauriac,Gironde

Retrouvez la compagnie théâtrale « Le Syndicat d’initiative » lors de leur spectacle Paradeisos (paradis en grec) qui est issus du mot persan pairidaëza “jardin, enclos”.

Julien Duval et Carlos Martins de la compagnie théâtrale « Le Syndicat d’Initiative » vous inviteront à explorer la relation intime, symbolique, vitale qui unit l’humain aux jardins, une performance théâtrale réjouissante et stimulante.

Notre dramaturgie se nourrit d’histoire, de poésie, de jardinage, de botanique, du chant des oiseaux, de musique, d’articles de presse, de philosophie, de littérature, et de rencontres. Le spectacle démarre comme une conférence un peu décalée qui interroge notre besoin de jardin, pour basculer ensuite dans une promenade sonore et lumineuse, aussi poétique que ludique (voire absurde), et qui nous ramène à l’essentiel..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . .

7 Route de la Gabare

Gauriac 33710 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join the theatre company « Le Syndicat d’initiative » for their show Paradeisos (Greek for paradise), which comes from the Persian word pairidaëza ?garden, enclosure?

Julien Duval and Carlos Martins from « Le Syndicat d?Initiative » theatrical company invite you to explore the intimate, symbolic and vital relationship between humans and gardens, in a delightful and stimulating theatrical performance.

Our dramaturgy draws on history, poetry, gardening, botany, birdsong, music, press articles, philosophy, literature and encounters. The show begins as a slightly offbeat lecture questioning our need for a garden, and then shifts into a promenade of sound and light, as poetic as it is playful (even absurd), bringing us back to basics.

Únase a la compañía de teatro « Le Syndicat d’initiative » en su espectáculo Paradeisos (paraíso en griego), que procede de la palabra persa pairidaëza ?jardín, recinto?

Julien Duval y Carlos Martins, de la compañía de teatro « Le Syndicat d’Initiative », le invitan a explorar la relación íntima, simbólica y vital entre el ser humano y el jardín, en un espectáculo teatral delicioso y estimulante.

Nuestra dramaturgia se inspira en la historia, la poesía, la jardinería, la botánica, el canto de los pájaros, la música, los artículos de prensa, la filosofía, la literatura y los encuentros. El espectáculo comienza como una conferencia un tanto excéntrica que cuestiona nuestra necesidad de un jardín, antes de dar paso a un paseo sonoro y luminoso tan poético como lúdico (e incluso absurdo) que nos devuelve a lo esencial.

Erleben Sie die Theatergruppe « Le Syndicat d’initiative » bei ihrer Aufführung Paradeisos (Paradies auf Griechisch), das vom persischen Wort pairidaëza ?Garten, Gehege? abgeleitet ist.

Julien Duval und Carlos Martins von der Theatergruppe « Le Syndicat d’Initiative » laden Sie ein, die intime, symbolische und vitale Beziehung zwischen Mensch und Garten zu erforschen.

Unsere Dramaturgie nährt sich aus Geschichte, Poesie, Gartenarbeit, Botanik, Vogelgezwitscher, Musik, Zeitungsartikeln, Philosophie, Literatur und Begegnungen. Das Stück beginnt wie ein etwas schräger Vortrag, der unser Bedürfnis nach einem Garten hinterfragt, um dann in einen Spaziergang mit Klängen und Licht überzugehen, der ebenso poetisch wie verspielt (oder sogar absurd) ist und uns zum Wesentlichen zurückführt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par OT Blaye