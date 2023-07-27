CONCERT : LIZA DEL MAR 7 quai Léopold Suquet Sète, 27 juillet 2023, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Artiste solaire et vénusienne, Liza Del Mar chante un latino coloré de jazz et de bossa avec la complicité du talentueux pianiste Thierry Gautier. Elle accompagne son chant de petites percussions (maracas, claves, güiro, castagnettes…)..

2023-07-27 21:00:00

7 quai Léopold Suquet

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



A sunny, Venusian artist, Liza Del Mar sings a Latino style colored by jazz and bossa, with the complicity of talented pianist Thierry Gautier. She accompanies her singing with small percussion instruments (maracas, claves, güiro, castanets…).

Artista soleada y venusina, Liza Del Mar canta un estilo latino teñido de jazz y bossa, con la ayuda del talentoso pianista Thierry Gautier. Acompaña su canto con pequeños instrumentos de percusión (maracas, claves, güiro, castañuelas…).

Die sonnige und venusartige Künstlerin Liza Del Mar singt einen von Jazz und Bossa gefärbten Latino, wobei sie von dem talentierten Pianisten Thierry Gautier unterstützt wird. Sie begleitet ihren Gesang mit kleinen Perkussionsinstrumenten (Maracas, Claves, Güiro, Kastagnetten…).

