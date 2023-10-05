LES APÉROS ARTISTIQUES DE LA PETITE ACADÉMIE MONTPELLIER 7 Place Saint-Côme Montpellier, 5 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

LA PETITE ACADÉMIE vous propose de profiter d’une activité originale à faire entre amis après le travail. Un afterwork coloré, joyeux et tellement fun !.

2023-10-05 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-05 21:00:00. EUR.

7 Place Saint-Côme

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



LA PETITE ACADÉMIE invites you to enjoy an original after-work activity with friends. A colorful, joyful and fun afterwork!

LA PETITE ACADÉMIE te propone una actividad original para disfrutar con los amigos después del trabajo. ¡Un afterwork colorido, alegre y divertido!

LA PETITE ACADÉMIE schlägt Ihnen vor, nach der Arbeit eine originelle Aktivität mit Freunden zu genießen. Eine bunte, fröhliche und lustige Afterwork-Party!

