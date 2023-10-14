Balade botanique 7 Place Jean-Claude Lemoine Tessy-Bocage, 14 octobre 2023, Tessy-Bocage.

Tessy-Bocage,Manche

Rendez-vous le 14 octobre prochain, au départ de la mairie de Tessy-Bocage, pour une balade botanique en compagnie de Patrick Martin et de son saxophone.

Cette balade est l’occasion de comprendre le patrimoine végétal qui nous entoure avec tout un cortège de plantes sauvages à portée de main, à se mettre sous le nez et parfois même sous la dent ! Nous observons tout un tas de plantes aux vertus tant médicinales que gustatives.

Gratuit.

2023-10-14 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 16:30:00. .

7 Place Jean-Claude Lemoine

Tessy-Bocage 50420 Manche Normandie



Join Patrick Martin and his saxophone on a botanical walk starting from Tessy-Bocage town hall on October 14.

This walk is an opportunity to understand the plant heritage that surrounds us, with a whole procession of wild plants at our fingertips, to put under our noses and sometimes even under our teeth! We’ll observe a whole host of plants with medicinal as well as gustatory virtues.

Free

Acompañe a Patrick Martin y su saxofón en un paseo botánico que partirá del ayuntamiento de Tessy-Bocage el 14 de octubre.

Este paseo es una oportunidad para comprender el patrimonio vegetal que nos rodea, con toda una procesión de plantas silvestres a nuestro alcance, para ponerlas bajo nuestras narices y, a veces, ¡incluso bajo nuestros dientes! Veremos toda una serie de plantas con propiedades medicinales y sabrosas.

Gratis

Treffen Sie sich am 14. Oktober vom Rathaus in Tessy-Bocage aus zu einem botanischen Spaziergang in Begleitung von Patrick Martin und seinem Saxophon.

Dieser Spaziergang bietet die Gelegenheit, das uns umgebende pflanzliche Erbe zu verstehen, mit einer ganzen Reihe von Wildpflanzen, die man sich vor die Nase und manchmal sogar vor die Zähne setzen kann! Wir beobachten eine ganze Reihe von Pflanzen, die sowohl medizinische als auch geschmackliche Vorzüge haben.

Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche